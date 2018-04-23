Image copyright Getty Images Image example During di weekend Conco change her social media handles name to Conco Zuma

Non-governmental organisation - She Conquers don force di woman wey former South Africa president Jacob Zuma wan marry as seventh wife, to resign from her work.

Local media report say di oga dem for di NGO say Nonkanyiso Conco relationship with Zuma no follow di campaign of dia organization to empower women and help dem not to look for sugar daddies for support.

Deputy chair Leonora Mathe say: "As young girls, pipo wey dey for power dey use dia position to deceive and use us."

"As campaign, we dey promote economic empowerment plus make young women dey depend on demsef and cancel di believe for sugar daddies to come help dem."

Miss Conco na im be di national treasurer and communications officer of She Conquers wey be campaign organization to solve di palava of HIV among young women; violence against women and reduce di way small-small girls dey get belle anyhow.

Miss Conco wey be 24 years old, born pikin for oga Zuma last week and workers for di private hospital inside di city of Durban where she deliver di pikin describe how she born as "VIP delivery".

Former presido Zuma wey be 76 years, take like 52 years old pass Conco. Zuma get like four wives, including one wey im don separate from, and more than 20 children.

Im number fifth wife kill hersef for 2000, and di sixth one divorce am for 2008.