Dino Melaye say police don block im house, police say na lie

Image copyright @dinomelaye (Instagram handle) Image example E dey hard to know who dey talk true between Nigeria Police and Senator Melaye

Di surugede dance between Nigeria security agencies and Senator Dino Melaye don take anoda step as di senator say policemen, wey carry gun, don block im house, but police say na lie.

Dis afternoon, di senator tweet say police land im house for Maitama, Abuja and dem block di street.

But talk-talk pesin for Police Zone 7, Abuja, ASP Istifanus Sunday Bako tell BBC Pidgin say police no go Melaye house.

Im say: "We don release am, I no know wia im dey now but no police unit go block im house."

For morning, Nigeria Immigration Service bin stop senator Dino Melaye from im trip to Morocco because dem get order from police.

Di talk-talk pesin for Immigration, James Sunday say di senator dey police watchlist na im make dem block am.

Police don dey try tey tey to gbab Melaye afta dem say e give some bad boys guns to cause kata-kata for Kogi state, north central Nigeria.