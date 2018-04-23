Today Tori: Nigerian wey dem kill for S/Africa, Dino Melaye vs Police and Royal pikin

How you dey? Dis na di top tori for today, 22 April, 2018.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Xenophobic attack don take di life of about 116 Nigerians for South Africa since 2016

Why dem dey kill Nigerians for South Africa

Di Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Diaspora Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, say one area wey dem kill one Nigerian for South Africa na hot place wey katakata too dey happen.

Some pipo wey dey vex for South Africa bin burn one Nigerian wey be furniture maker for di city of Rustenburg, North West Province.

Di Nigerian come from Njikoka L.G.A. for Anambra State, southeast Nigeria.

BBC Pidgin Minute

Dem no support media player for your device BBC Pidgin Minute

Dino Melaye say police don block im house, police say na lie

Image copyright @dinomelaye (Instagram handle) Image example E dey hard to know who dey talk true between Nigeria Police and Senator Melaye

Di surugede dance between Nigeria security agencies and Senator Dino Melaye take anoda step for afternoon as di senator say policemen, wey carry gun, don block im house, but police say na lie.

For morning, Nigeria Immigration Service bin stop senator Dino Melaye from im trip to Morocco because dem get order from police.

Duchess don born boy

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na di Duchess third pikin

Na boy! Duchess of Cambridge don born her third pikin, wey be di fifth in line to di throne.

Na for Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, central London, she born di boy pikin wey be di Queen sixth great-grandchild.

Dis na di third pickin of Catherine and di Duke of Cambridge, im weight na 8lbs 7oz.

Zuma new fiancée go resign as her office wan end sugar daddy runs

Image copyright Getty Images Image example During di weekend Conco change her social media handles name to Conco Zuma

Non-governmental organisation - She Conquers don force di woman wey former South Africa president Jacob Zuma wan marry as seventh wife, to resign from her work.

Local media report say di oga dem for di NGO say Nonkanyiso Conco relationship with Zuma no follow di campaign of dia organization to empower women and help dem not to look for sugar daddies for support.

'King Promise' en 998 'size boom' staffers dey borst mind for Ghana

Image copyright Nana Akufo-Addo/Facebook Image example President Akufo-Addo dey walk for Flagstaff House now Jubilee House plus some of en Ministers den staffers

Ghanaians for social media dey blast President Akufo-Addo after goment release list of 998 staff wey dey work for di Presidency.

Di 998 list dey feature 9 ministers of state, 27 presidential staffers, 256 junior political appointees, and some oda 706 persons including domestic and household workers and civil servants.