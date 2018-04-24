Dem no support media player for your device Ugo Monye, di ogbonge tailor wey sew Ebuka agbada

Ugo Monye, wey be tailor, fashion designer and image consultant, don become one of di top pipo for fashion for Nigeria.

But dis time last year, e no popular reach like dat unto say im company still dey di climb fashion ladder step by step wit dream to carry im ministry reach anoda level.

Na wen TV presenter, Ebuka Uchendu, show wit one convertible agbada for entertainers; Olubankole 'Banky W' Wellington and Adesua Etomi wedding for November 2017, di permanent site fall on Ugo Monye.

Dis Ebuka agbada, wey be part of Ugo Monye Reale collection for 2017, na simple design for men wey wan carry loose agbada for bodi.

Image copyright Ebuka Uchendu/Instagram Image example Di wonder agbada and Ebuka

Ugo Monye tell BBC Pidgin say di way di photo of di agbada scatter for internet confuse am unto say im don do plenti oda designs wey im feel say suppose viral pass dis agbada but no reach anywia.

''Wen l do dat Ebuka agbada, l no know say e go blow di way it take blow, but na evri tin just make sense; di celebrity, di event, di photo and di agbada follow join to make am special.

Di agbada, wey Ugo Monye no gree tell us how much e cost, blow break internet sotay pipo dey talk am about pass di couple for di wedding sef.

Di collabo between Ebuka and Ugo Monye no finish for di wedding, in fact na di beginning.

Dem carry dia 5 and 6 enta Big Brother Double Wahala for wia Ebuka, wey dey host di reality show, rock some of Ugo Monye designs.

Ugo Monye talk say no be like say na only celebrities im dey sew cloth for.

''First of all, Ebuka na correct guy, l neva meet am before l do dat agbada for am. Na for social media im call me say im wan do agbada. I give am price, im drop moni witout any gra gra, im no form celebrity.''

''Majority of our customers na pipo like you and me, regular pipo. Since l don start to dey sew cloth, to dey sew celebrity cloth no be wetin l bin wan do.''

Image copyright Ugo Monye/Instagram Image example Ugo Monye Reale Collection

Social media na one of di strategy Ugo Monye dey use to connect wit new and old customers.

''Social media don give us platform to work wit , weda dem be customers, fashion companies and so on, and any kontri l dey enta pipo dey know who l be and e dey help our brand''.

Ugo Monye feel say e no go too tey before African designs begin sell well well for obodo oyinbo.

''For abroad, oyinbo pipo don dey see sense wit African designs but di wahala be say local companies nid big money to enta overseas market before dem fit make sweet profit."

Business don sweet for Ugo Monye sotay customers wan break im door so dem fit work wit am and di company get plans to expand very soon.