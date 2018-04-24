Kenya Landslide: 30 families no get house again

Image copyright Getty Images

Di landslide wey happen for Kenya Tuesday morning don destroy di house of ova thirty families for di area.

Di gbege wey happen for di Makueni region, Eastern Kenya fit don bury some of di victims alive.

Red Cross for Kenya talk say dem don dey ready team to go find wetin happen dia and how dem go fit help carry pipo for di area to safer place.

Local tori pipo tok say di landslide don chop plenty houses and don injure plenty people as River Mouni burst come flood evri where.

Five pipo don already die for di area because of heavy flood.

Goment agency wey dey check weather don warn say plenti rain and thunderstorm still dey come.