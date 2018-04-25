Health workers strike: Goment hospitals don dey discharge patients

Image example Patients waiting at Randell General Hospital

One week afta health workers for Nigeria begin dey strike, patients wey dey for goment hospital don dey cry because hospitals no dey give dem service as dem suppose.

Chukwudi Kalu wey talk to BBC News Pidgin for Randell General Hospital Surulere, Lagos, say im dey get very serious cough wey make am come hospital, but since three days dem neva still treat am.

"Wen I come here, I talk to di lady wey dey treat pipo, she frown come troway face, I call di second one, call di third one, e come look me come shout why you dey come late, she come say make I come again tomorrow, but dat time na still eleven o'clock and I still dey cough".

Plenti patients no dey for di hospital wen BBC News Pidgin go dai, but some patients dey sleep on top chair dey wait wen doctor go come see dem.

Di head doctor for di hospital no gree put mouth for di mata.

Plenty patients for LUTH don discharge demsef

Image example Waiting room for LUTH dey empty

For Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), di ward dey scanty, security men wey dey for di door no gree make our correspondent enta inside.

No nurse dey for all di area wey BBC News Pidgin visit but di doctors dem wey dey there dey do all di work. Na only few pipo dey for di roads wey dey inside di hospital.

Chairman of Health workers join bodi for LUTH, Shaba Johnson, talk say di strike dey affect di hospital well well, say before before dem dey get over 400 patients, but now di hospital don discharge plenti of dem sotay dem no reach 100 again.

Im come talk say dem hear say goment don set up committee wey go look into wetin be health workers mata, but say dem no go call off di strike till goment do wetin dem want.

Private hospitals don dey get more patients because of di strike

Image example Eko Hospital for Surulere don dey get plenti patients because of di strike.

For Eko hospital Surulere, wey be private hospital, one health worker wey no gree talk im name say dem dey get more patients for dem hospital since goment hospitals begin strike.

Nurses for health centre no follow for di strike

Image example Nurses dey work for health centre

But na different tori for Primary Health Centre wey dey for Surulere, all di nurses and health workers dey work, and plenti patients dey for di health centre.

Dem no support media player for your device 'We dey borrow gloves from patients to treat patients'

One of di nurses tok say: "Na for radio we dey hear tori about di strike, but for real life notin like strike for dis health centre, we dey even pray make di strike reach our side, but na local goment dey in charge for here no be federal or state goment".

Image example Patients plenty well well for Primary Health Centre for Surulere, Lagos

For Federal Medical Centre Owerri, Imo State, one nurse wey no wan make we mention her name tok say di plenti patients for di hospital don dey waka go because nobodi dey take care of dem.