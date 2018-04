Image copyright Mahamadu Bawumia/Facebook

Ghana government say dem go sign Memorandum of Understanding plus health service providers this week make di country supply remote use drones take supply blood den drugs to remote areas.

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia make this revelation Monday for di 2018 Annual Health Summit event for Accra, which discuss how countries fit achieve Universal Health Coverage plus Innovative Approach.

According to di Vice President, dis be part of government en plans to provide quality healthcare give Ghanaians.

Announcing di innovative approach wey government want adopt, Dr Bawumia talk say "we no for allow wanna mothers die sake of blood supplies den essential medicines."

Once government roll out dis innovative approach by September dis year, Ghana go join other African countries like Malawi den Rwanda where dem dey deploy di drone technology. Malawi government den UNICEF January this year set up di world's first humanitarian drone-testing corridor where drones wey dey carry medical supplies dey deliver medicine to rural areas.

Besides di use of drones, di Vice President reveal say government go secure 275 ambulances for all di 275 constituencies make dem take improve healthcare.