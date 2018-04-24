Cameroon: Football bodi don trim 77 applications dem

Image copyright Getty Images

Normalisation Committee weh e di run Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot don trim de applications for de coaches weh apply for coach indomitable lions to 10, wan source don tell BBC News Pidgin.

Even as local coaches plenti for dis short list for ten, many pipo di doubt if de committee go fit choose local coach.

For football fan, Mbella Justin, local coaches no get place for de team as deh di always take dem for play second place.

Cameroon don bi without coach since weh Hugo Broos sign as sporting director before e contract finish for February and e assistant Alexandre Belinga take over.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Former Indomitable Lions captain, Rigobert Song, deh apply

Among de 77 deh local coaches weh deh apply na, Jules Federick Nyongha, Attah Robert Behazah, Ashu Bessong, Gheha Ikouam Fils, Jean Paul Akono, Rigobert Song, Djonkep Bonavanture, Martin Dtoungou Mpile and Tataw Stephen.

Among de foreign coach weh deh apply, John Toshack, person for Cardiff, weh e get beta CV, na de only person weh e don coach Real Madrid. Toshack bi train former international Geremi Sorel Ngitap for Turkey, den take e go Real Madrid and e train striker Samuel Eto'o Fils too.

De odas weh dih di always apply any taim vacancy dey for coach e post na Tom Saintfiet, Philippe Troussier, Pierre Lechantre, Lothar Matthaus and many odas.

Any person weh go take over as coach go make sure say e win 2019 Nations Cup weh Cameroon go host, put discipline for de team and komot strong team weh e di play ndamba laik before.