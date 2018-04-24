Na politicians dey put fire inside Kano drug problem - Cleric

Image copyright Jordi Bernabeu Farrús

Di oga of Kano State religious police (Hisbah) don put di drug abuse problem wey di state dey face on top politicians head.

Popular cleric, Sheik Ibrahim Daurawa talk say na politicians dey contribute pass for di mata.

On Monday, di Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) release report wey show say e reach two million bottles of codeine syrup and oda drugs wey pipo dey use evri day for Kano.

Image copyright Kano State Government Image example Sheik Daurawa say politicians dey use youths for selfish interest

Sheik Daurawa add say im no gree wit di amount wey NDLEA release because di number too high.

"Di number one pipo wey I go blame for dis mata na our politicians because na dem dey mostly supply our youth with drugs especially now wey elections dey close."

According to NDLEA, for di last three years, na Kano dey top list of states wey dey use drugs pass for Nigeria.

Image copyright AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP/Getty Images Image example Security pipo dey watch as fire dey burn 10 metric tonnes of drugs wey NDLEA seize for Kano for 2013. Authorities dey warn say drug abuse don pass be careful for di ancient city

Neighbouring states dey contribute - Police

Meanwhile, Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Magaji Musa Majia tell BBC Pidgin say neighbouring states dey contribute for di drugs palava wey dey disturb di northern state.

Oga Majia say some of di pipo wey dem catch no be from Kano but from oda states.

"Last time we catch one man wey come from Katsina State, di man carry bags of drug enta Kano."