'Herdsmen' don kill two priest and worshippers for Benue State

Suspected herdsmen don kill plenty pipo for Benue.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen don kill two catholic priests and 13 worshippers for Ayar-Mbalom community for Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

Di armed herdsmen attack St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ayar-Mbalom on Tuesday during morning mass, according to one source wey no wan mention im name.

Di source say di Catholic priests wey die na Rev. Fr. Joseph Gor and Rev. Fr. Felix Tyolaha.

Di attackers dem also burn down 50 houses and pursue everybody inside di community comot.

Dis attack dey come just four days afta herdsmen kill 10 pipo for Guma local government area.