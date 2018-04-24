We suppose impeach Buhari for di $462m im spend on top jets - House of Reps

Image copyright @NASS Image example Speaker of di House Yakubu Dogara bin get to calm dem down afta dem ginger scatter

Members of di House of Representatives no hide mouth as dem tell President Muhammadu Buhari say e reach to impeach am for di $462m of public money wey im use to buy jets for military without approval by National Assembly.

Di lawmakers vex as soon as Speaker Yakubu Dogara read letter wey come from Buhari, where im inform di House say di money wey im spend, im bin dey "expect approval" by di National Assembly.

Buhari dey buy 12 Tucano aircraft from di US with di money and di planes suppose come by 2020.

Members for di House say di letter na "wetin im think later", as im done already spend di money.

Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Kingsley Chinda, raise point of order to draw di attention of members to wetin im call "constitutional breach" by Buhari.

Im say both di 1999 Constitution and oda laws for di kontri no recognise spending by di president wen im dey "expect approval" by di legislature.

"We suppose to be di watchdog, but as e dey now, we no fit bite. Dis na impeachable offence and e no get misconduct wey dey more serious dan dis one".

"Wetin I go talk be say make we begin di impeachment of Mr. President, based on dis tin wey im do."

Di speaker say di letter by di president na di first reading and say dem go debate am for di second reading.