Dino Melaye don land for hospital afta im jump from police van

Nigeria Police don surround Zanklin Hospital for Mabushi, Abuja where Senator Dino Melaye dey collect treatment.

How Dino Melaye take land for di hospital, dey like wetin dey happen for action film. Tori be say im wound afta im jump comot from police van wey dey carry am go Lokoja for Kogi State.

Na ambulance wey no get no registration number carry am enta di amenity wing of di hospital, though e no dey clear how serious im wound be.

Police bin arrest di senator afta im surrender imself and dem bin dey carry am go Lokoja, di capital of im home state, where dem suppose ask am questions in connection to one murder case and oda criminal activities.