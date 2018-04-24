Dino Melaye surrender give us afta we block im gate - Police

Image copyright @DINOMELAYE NSTAGRAM HANDLE) Image example Police say di senator surrender imsef give dem afta dem go block im house

Nigeria Police don finally arrest Senator Dino Melaye, afta plenti police officers go block di gate of im house for Maitama, Abuja for long hours.

Yesterday, di senator bin complain for twitter say over 30 armed mobile police men carri waka enta di area where im dey stay and block all di road wey lead to im house. Police bin deny say dem block im house, wen BBC Pidgin bin ask dem.

Di Deputy public relations officer for police inside Abuja-SP Adeniran Aremu tell BBC say Dino later submit imsef give di police team wey dey investigate im mata afta dem go e house and surrender di place.

Oga Adeniran say currently di senator dey with dem and e no know if e go leave di station today as e be say dem still dey ask am questions on top di investigation wey dey go on.

"Police go Senator Dino Melaye house, surrender di place and e later come submit imsef give di us," im talk.

Before now, oga Dino Melaye bin tweet say im dey ready to surrender imsef give di police.

Nigeria Police bin don explain give BBC Pidgin say na because Dino dey Interpol wanted list, na im make dem arrest am for Abuja International airport on Monday.