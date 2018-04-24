Today Tori: Reps wan impeach Buhari, Dino Melaye 'action film' and Herdsmen' kill 13 worshippers

How you dey? Dis na di top tori for today, 24 April, 2018.

Dino Melaye don land for hospital afta im jump from police van

Nigeria Police don surround Zanklin Hospital for Mabushi, Abuja where Senator Dino Melaye dey collect treatment.

How Dino Melaye take land for di hospital, dey like wetin dey happen for action film. Tori be say im wound afta im jump comot from police van wey dey carry am go Lokoja for Kogi State.

'Herdsmen' don kill two priest and 13 worshippers for Benue State

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Suspected herdsmen don kill plenty pipo for Benue.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen don kill two catholic priests and 13 worshippers for Ayar-Mbalom community for Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

Di armed herdsmen attack St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ayar-Mbalom on Tuesday during morning mass, according to one source wey no wan mention im name.

Di source say di Catholic priests wey die na Rev. Fr. Joseph Gor and Rev. Fr. Felix Tyolaha.

Why House of Reps say dem suppose impeach President Buhari

Image copyright @NASS Image example Speaker of di House Yakubu Dogara bin get to calm dem down afta dem ginger scatter

Members of di House of Representatives no hide mouth as dem tell President Muhammadu Buhari say e reach to impeach am for di $462m of public money wey im use to buy jets for military without approval by National Assembly.

Di lawmakers vex as soon as Speaker Yakubu Dogara read letter wey come from Buhari, where im inform di House say di money wey im spend, im bin dey "expect approval" by di National Assembly.

Why una get four different exchange rates? - IMF ask Nigeria

Image copyright AFP/GETTY

International Monetary Fund (IMF) don advise Nigeria to get one exchange rate, instead of di four different one di kontri get.

E go make sure say di market where buying and selling foreign money with Nigeria Naira dey steady, according to Director of African Department, IMF Abebe Selassie wey chook mouth on top Nigeria exchange rate mata.

Salah go face im former club for Champions League

Image copyright Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Image example Salah don score eight goals for Champions League

Liverpool go play Roma for Anfield on Tuesday for di first leg of dia UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Di Reds qualify for di semi-final afta dem nack Premier League champions Manchester City for di last round. Dia fans go dey hope say dem go do am again for Anfield against di Italians.

Fumigant tablet kill three children for Ghana - FDA

Image copyright WhatsApp

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) investigations into di death of children wey die for Ghana after demma parents use fumigant tablet, say aluminium phosphide which dey di Topstoxin pesticide inside kill di children.

Dem reveal say di fumigation tablet, Topstoxin, be pesticide wey dem dey take control insects for stored grain, processed food and feeds inside. According to statement signed by James Lartey, Head of Communications, FDA den discover say di pesticide get active ingredient which be aluminium phosphide.

Group still dey fight to clear Ken Saro Wiwa name

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di court case na to clear Ken Saro Wiwa name and to get justice

One Ogoni group - Ken Saro Wiwa Associates dey greedie to clear di name of famous environment activist and writer, Ken Saro Wiwa and eight oda Ogoni pipo.

Na di military administration of Gen. Sani Abacha bin kill dem for 1995 afta one special tribunal on civic disturbance sentence dem to death by hanging. Dem want di court to set aside di judgement wey sentence dem for justice to dey.