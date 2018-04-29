See new Hip Hop styles wey dey ginger fans

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pesin fit even argue say some of di tins wey Falz dey do fit qualify as comedy rap

Hip Hop (or rap) na music wey don dey ground now for ova 45 years.

Recently, e get some kain style of di music don transform from how e take be before.

Some pipo go say all dis new styles na still Hip Hop, but odas go disagree say e no even near.

Grime

Stormzy don storm evri where wit own Grime rap

Plenti fans of dis kain music fit break head on top di mata say grime no be rap music.

But fact be say di part wey blow pass for dis genre na rap. But no be rap like di one wey land for America. No! For dis one, na di streets of London im carry grow.

Artists wey don blow well-well for dis kain rap na Nigerian-British Stormzy and satire rapper, Big Shaq.

Comedy rap

Macklemore do rap love song for Okada

Comedy rap as di name show na rap music wey funny.

Sometimes no be popular rap because pipo dey see rap as sometin wey suppose make sense, or rhyme wey go bust brain.

Chris Brown popularise am when e follow comedy rapper Lil Dicky sing Freaky Friday wey trend reach 100 million views for social media.

Pesin fit even argue say some of di tins wey Falz dey do fit qualify as comedy rap. Macklemore na anoda comedy rapper.

Afro Hip hop

'I put my mind for my game, my hustle my grind...' - Olamide

Afro hip hop na one of di type wey African artist don mix dia own style join di one wey come from obodo oyibo.

Even though artists like Nasty C from South Africa still dey do normal rap, wetin dey reign now na rap wey get local languages like wetin Olamide, Phyno, DJ Real dey follow sing.

Pop Rap

Some pipo say Nicki Minaj (right) na di Barbie of rap

Hip hop and pop marry born pickin wey dem dey call Hip pop.

Pop rap na di kain rap wey carry plenti of im influence from pop music. Most of di time na for di chorus of song dem dey show am pass.

Plenti rappers don use am take blow but some of di pipo wey don hama for di thing na Will Smith and Drake.

Trap Music

For one Desiigner song, e just dey short "Panda" upandan

Trap music na music wey wetin some pipo dey call mumble rappers.

Dem dey call am mumble rap because most of di time, na so dem go just dey repeat di same tin, come dey tok oda tins tins wey pipo fit no hear.

Plenti pipo feel say no be rap but fans wey dey feel dis kain rap say dem no gree.

Some of di pipo wey dey do trap music na Future, Gucci Mane and Lil pump.