Image example Mancho Bibixy (left) for court

"History go judge how you run dis court; shine your eye for history den pass wise judgement", Mancho Bibixy tell Court President.

Bibixy and e seven kombi dem tok weti deh get for mind before court weh e take more dan four hours for hear defence counsel adjourn for give judgment today.

"You get chance for end Anglophone problem or you fit pour petrol for de problem", Mancho Bibixy, weh e dey prison for seka Anglophone crisis tell Court President, Colonel Abega Mbezoa (epse) Eko Eko.

Mancho Bibixy na de first group for pipo weh de arrest weh katakata bust for Northwest and Southwest region as deh complain for discrimination and marginalisation.

Bibixy tell court say e don always bi for dialogue for solve Anglophone crisis as e narrate de taim dem.

"For November 21, 2016, ah bi take my coffin go meet Secretary General for council for Bamenda and we tok. For December 2016, Prime Minister Philemon Yang invite we and na me draft de submission weh we present. For December 2016 ah meet with CPDM senators for Bali, afta, ah meet with senior military officer weh ah no wan tok e name, e bi kam with captain and we meet for Presbyterian church for Azare. E ask me if ah ready for meet President Biya, e go arrange'am, and ah tell e say ah ready. Jacques Fame Ndongo, Minister of Higher Education use prof. Abang Ngwa for University of Buea e phone call me. Ah meet Jean Baptist Bokam former Gendarmerie boss, together with General Elokobi wen ah dey for SED, de same mata; how for solve anglophone crisis through dialogue with all dis pipo" Bibixy tell court.

Even before deh finally arrest e, Bibixy say plenti attempts for arrest e bi fail, but e decide say e no go rrun away from e kontri.

Image example Maitre Claude Assira and Benard Muna, defence lawyers for Mr Bibixy

Bibixy, journalist and history teacher say wen deh arrest Mandela and e make 27 years for prison, over 45,000 pipo die because South African goment no bi gree for dialogue.

Den e ask de court, "for dis modern age we go kill oursef laik for South Africa den at de end we still dialogue?".

Before Bibixy and odas tok, de defence counsel with Barrister Benard Muna for front, Maitre Claude Assira, Barrister Louisa Songwe and Maitre Emmanuel Simh take turns for rubbish civil counsel and prosecutor dia proposition.

Deh demonstrate say de eight accused weh deh arrest for different places, Kumba, Douala and Buea no fit bi terrorists, secessionists or commit hostility against de state.

Defence counsel ask de prosecutor and de civil party for take deh accused one by one give each person e crime, when, where, taim and how de commit de acts with proof.