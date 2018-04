Benue church attack: Di tin dey satanic - Buhari

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Different states across Nigeria don experience violence and pipo don dey wonda weda di wahala don pass wetin President Muhammadu Buhari fit happen.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don condemn di attack wey happen for one Catholic church inside Benue. Im describe di attack as wicked and satanic.

On Tuesday, suspected herdsmen attack one catholic church kill 16 pipo - two priests and 14 worshippers.

Di gunmen enta Saint Ignatius Church for Mbalom village, wey no far from where kata kata between herdsmen and farmers happen before.

President Buhari inside statement tok say di attack "na arrangee to increase religious palava and put di communities inside endless blood shed, and di pipo wey do dis kain tin go pay for am when dem catch dem."