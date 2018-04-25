Dino Melaye: See di drama wey happen for Abuja hospital

Image copyright @DINOMELAYE NSTAGRAM HANDLE)

Na plenti drama on Tuesday 24 April for Zanklin hospital for Abuja when police pipo land after dem hear say Dino Melaye dey collect treatment for di hospital.

Ova thirty police enta di hospital dey search every room for di senator.

Di whole tin create tension as even ordinary pipo wey dey around di hospital say police rough handle dem, come arrest dem, Nigeria ambassador to Cuba and BBC driver.

Dem even block all di gate and do stop-and-search for anybodi wey diey come di hospital.

Image example Dino Melaye as dem carry am come Zanklin hospital

Afta police find Mr Melaye, dem ask di hospital to give dem referral to carry am go goment hospital but Zanklin hospital no gree, say di senator still dey unconscious and no well for dat kain tin.

Argument come start but police insists say dem go carry am and because di doctor refuse to corporate, dem arrest di doctor join.

Na around 9:21pm dem put Mr Melaye for ambulance carry am go National hospital.

Senator Dino Melaye wey dey represent Kogi-West Senatorial district don dey do hide and seek game with police for very long time.

Police sef don dey look for how dem go catch am tey-tey on top accuse say im give some bad boys guns make dem cause kata-kata.

Police bin talk say di senator no gree to honour dia call on top di mata na im make dem arrest am.

Image example Police land for Zanklin hospital dey catch anybodi wey dem see

How di palava take start

Dis new gbege start wen on Monday Mr Melaye dey travel go Morocco, some officers of Nigeria immigration service stop am for Nnamdi Azikiwe airport.

Later, plenti armed police men go surround im house for Maitama, Abuja. Na so di senator surrender imsef give di Anti Robbery Squad SARS office wey dey near Area 1.

Na as police dey carry am go Kogi Mr Melaye jump comot police van come wound imsef. Tori be say some pipo wey be supporters of di senator waylay police.

Why Mr Melaye no wan go Kogi?

Mr Melaye don accuse police say dem wan carry am go Kogi make dem go kill am.

Talk-talk pesin for di senator, Gideon Ayodele, say Dino case no dey di state again so im no understand why police dey by-force carry am go dia.

Mr Ayodele say e dey clear now say di state goment get hand for di mata and dem wan use police to kill Mr Melaye.