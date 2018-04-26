Image copyright Adebimpe Adebambo Image example Animation na ogbonge way to tell African story and teach pikins African culture

Lion King cartoon wey she watch for 1994 na im inspire Adebimpe Adebambo to write dis African cartoon story 'Tejumade' but e take her 23 years to finally produce am.

She tell BBC Pidgin say she bin write Walt Disney for dat 1994 say make dem produce dis her cartoon but na 1997 dem reply her say dem no dey produce story wey no be dia own, but dem suggest schools wey she fit go to help her.

Cartoon na ogbonge wey to reach pipo weda big or small

Ms. Adebambo na visual artist, fashion and costume designer and film maker wey wan tell African stories with cartoon.

She say, 'We neva reach or get di moni to reach Walt Disney position now but we don do our own. If you see wetin Nigerian creative pipo dey do, if dem put am next to di one of Walt Disney or 20th Century Fox or Sony, you no go sabi di difference too much because di tools dey dia even though for Nigeria till now we neva get school wey pesin fit go learn animation properly but you know Nigerians na our spirit, hustle evritin, we dey teach oursef.'

Nigeria films dey stand gidigba with oda international films

Ms Adebambo say di cartoon don show for plenti international film festival dem like Silicon Valley African film festival, Ndiva Women's film festival and Cardiff International film festival for 2017 and e also dey for one tablet for pikin wey get plenti tins wey dem fit learn and dem dey plan to do special app wey go get plenti cartoon wey pipo fit download, apart from dia You Tube channel wey dey show ogbonge African cartoon dem.

She say make company wey dey buy film and documentary dem like television stations, encourage young producers because wetin dey now na say dem dey demand for series dem wey dey cost plenti moni and e cost more to do animation films, but if investors look dia side support dem, e go help well well.