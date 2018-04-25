Image copyright James Gathany/USCDCP Image example Every two minutes, one pikin under age of 5 years dey die from malaria, according to WHO

For 1975, World Health Organisation (WHO) declare say malaria no dey di Europe again but now dia focus dey on how to do di same for Africa. Wetin fit make dem succeed?

Malaria, di disease wey dey kill pipo pass any oda one for di world, bin kill plenty pipo for Europe around 1950s before WHO decide say dem go chook mouth for di mata with di Global Malaria Eradication Programme, and 20 years later, no single European sick from malaria again.

Na United States bin first decide for 1947 say e don do for malaria to dey kill dia pipo, so dem put plan down to end am. 3 years later, for 1951, US crush malaria pata-pata.

Today, na Africa get di highest number of malaria cases for di world and Nigeria na di number one kontri wey carry am pass.

Di fight to end malaria for Africa by goments and international community don dey go on now, no be mata of 20 years.

As today be World Malaria Day, di question to ask na why e be say to end malaria for Africa hard to do?

How obodo kontries for Europe and US take end malaria?

When US and Europe decide to end malaria, dem make sure say rule dey ground to make sure say everybodi dey involve in di program. Dis one mean say goment support dey and pipo know wetin dem dey try achieve.

Dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane (DDT) wey bi one white chemical wey get power to kill mosquitoes even when di spraying don stop.

US and WHO use dis DDT to take kill mosquitoes during dia programs. But years later, dem ban DDT because e dey affect plant in a bad way and di mosquitoes sef don find way to shake bodi for di medicine.

Money get hand for di mata. One of di reason why for 1955 WHO no fit carry dia Global Malaria Eradication Programme come Africa na because money no reach to take arrange transport of materials and pipo come di continent.

And after Europe deal with dia malaria palava finish, WHO report say money contribution don reduce and so dem end di program for 1969. Some even say, because western kontries no get malaria again, e no dey chook dem for bodi to help Africa with money, instead dem prefer to contribute for AIDS.

AIDS dey affect pipo everywhere for di world.

Di last tin wey make malaria eradication work na di collabo wey dey between di different kontris wey dey involve because without dis one, one kontri fit dey do one tin while di neighbour kontri fit dey do anoda tin.

And di way malaria be, pesin wey get malaria fit carry am enta anoda kontri, and like dat all di work wey di kontri don do to end malaria go do u-turn.

Way Forward

WHO don say plan dey with support from Global Fund and Di Gates Foundation to put money down to end malaria for di world by 2040. Also, dem go need support from all goments to join hand at di same time to achieve am.

But for now, WHO advice say make pipo dey sleep inside net wey dem do to kill mosquitoes and to use Artemisinin-based combination (ACTs) medicine for treatment.