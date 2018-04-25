10 things wey you suppose know about malaria

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mosquito na di main carrier for malaria

Di world dey use today to do World Malaria Day. Na United Nations bring am to teach pipo tins about malaria.

Di agenda dis year na "Ready to beat malaria" and di target na to make everybodi join hand together to pursue malaria comot di worl pata-pata.

World Health Organisation (WHO) talk say for 2016 dem get 216 million malaria cases from 91 kontris. African kontri dem plenti well well for di places wey malaria affect pass.

See some things wey you suppose sabi about malaria to help you know how to fight am for your area.

Malaria na disease wey dey threaten pipo life, na parasite wey female Anopheles mosquito dey transmit when dem bite human bodi.

Wetin fit make you tink say you get malaria - fever, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle aches, and fatigue.

If dem no treat malaria immediately, e go turn to severe malaria wey get bad symptoms like fainting, difficulty for breathing, low blood sugar, and severe anaemia.

Malaria fit kill pesin.

Malaria dey preventable and dem go fit cure am.

Some malaria dey resist drugs.

Malaria kill reach 445,000 pipo for 2016 and 446,000 for 2015.

Malaria dey affect children wella because say dia immune system never develop well well.

To prevent malaria, use insecticide-treated mosquito net.