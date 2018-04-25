Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Di Federal High Court say na only INEC fit talk wen election go hold

Federal High Court for Abuja don talk say na only INEC get power to fix election date for Nigeria. As e be now di court don cancel di changes wey National Assembly do for section 25 of Nigeria Electoral act.

For judgement wey di court do on Wednesday, Justice Ahmed Mohammed rule say if National Assembly wan amend section 25 for electoral act, dem go first amend Nigeria constitution.

Di two chamber wey dey for National Assembly bin amend section 25 for electoral act come talk say dem go first do National Assembly election first before dem go do governorship and state House of Assembly election. Den dem go do presidential election last. But for 2017, INEC bin release paper wey talk say dem go first do Presidential and National Assembly election first before dem go do any oda election.

Na dis one come make Accord Party carry di mata go court make dem determine weda no be only INEC get power to arrange date for election for di kontri.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin no gree to sign di new law wey National Assembly bring give am for March 13, say if dem pass di law, e go violate some part of di Nigerian constitution.

Afta president no gree sign di law, Federal High court come bring paper talk say make National Assembly stop anything wey dem dey do for di mata.