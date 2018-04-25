Senate don close work early to go visit Dino Melaye

Image copyright @Sumner_Sambo Image example Senator Melaye ontop stretcher with handcuff for im hand

Nigerian Senate on Wednesday close work early so dat lawmakers go go visit dia colleague, Dino Melaye wey dey hospital.

While di Senate bin dey talk about wetin happen on Wednesday, Senator Oluremi Tinubu move motion say make dem adjourn so dat dem go go search for di senator.

Na Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Na'Allah lead di pipo wey go National Hospital go see di senator, and tori be say police bin first no allow dem to enta di room dem keep am, but later di hospital authority come do meeting with dem. E no dey clear if dem find way enta im room go see am.

Na yesterday night police jack di senator Zanklin hospital for di Mabushi area of Abuja where im bin dey receive treatment, carry am go National Hospital.

Before dem close to go find Dino, di Senate say make di Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris appear before dem within 24 hours, to brief dem on why police handle Dino Melaye di way dem do am.

Police and di management of National Hospital dey hold talk to know di state of health of di senator and no wen e go dey ready to carry am go Kogi State.

BBC Pidgin gada say di senator dey respond well to treatment for di trauma centre inside di hospital.