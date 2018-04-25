Image copyright REINNIER KAZE Image example Cameroon soldier for di city of Fotokol near border with Nigeria

For dia Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2017, United States Department of State, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor don write say torture and inhuman treatment dey too much for Cameroon.

Some of de human rights abuses weh de report identify na killing as security forces di use force torture and abuse, detention places weh public no know, long stay for prison for pipo weh deh suspect say na Boko Haram supporters and from Anglophone regions.

For military court as deh di try de eight Anglophones say deh bi ring leaders for crisis for Southwest and Northwest, one of dem, Aselecha Martin, explain for court how deh torture e.

"Deh beat me, torture me, pour wan substance weh ah fit describe for ma penis and inject me for neck. A fear for ma life as I give statement under torture and for dat kain situation you di accept even weti weh you no do", Aselecha explain.

De report quote Amnesty International and International Crisis Group say security use force for scatta pipo weh deh bi di protest for Anglophone regions kill for September and October.

De report say even as ngomna di try for punish public and security officials wen deh di commit de abuses, de information no dey public and de officials di continue with dia abuses.

De 39 page report de tok about de bad condition for prison, how de jam pack pipo, laik Buea prison suppose get 300 prisoners but na about 1175 dey, and de prisons weh deh build for colonial taim now bi na jaka-jaka prisons dem.

De report say judiciary get for be independent as constitution tok, but say na presidency and party de control de one court for Cameroon and say trial no bi fair.

Ngomna di restrict press freedom, as any individual or group weh e criticise or give different view di risk prison laki RFI Journalist weh e bi go prison say e no give information plus details laik politics, corruption and oda issues inside de report.