Danish husband na im kill Nigerian wife and pikin - Lagos Attorney General

Image copyright @OFFICIALIZEE Image example Lagos State goment say trial of Nielsen go begin for High Court as soon as dem don assign di case

Lagos State goment say everi-everi don ready to carry one Danish man - Peter Nielsen go court on top say e kill im Nigerian wife-Zainab and three-year-old daughter-Petra for Banana Island area, Ikoyi on 5 April 2018.

For statement wey di Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice- Adeniji Kazeem carri come out, e say forensic investigation wey dem do on top di mata don prove say na di man kill dem.

Oga Kazeem talk say dem don already arrange proof of di killing against di Danish man according to Section 223 of di 2015 criminal Law inside Lagos State.

E add say dem go carry Peter Nielsen go High Court of Lagos State go torchlight im mata.

"We get big evidence both forensic and direct eye witness account wey show without doubt say di suspect kill im wife and pikin.

"Evidence also dey wey show say domestic violence don dey happen for long time against di victim."

Di Attorney General say afta tori of di killing reach dia ear, police quick-quick take action and begin do serious investigation, while dem send di case file go Ministry of Justice for legal advice.