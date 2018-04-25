Today Tori: Senate close work early to go visit Dino Melaye and Ghana social workers fake baby death for profit

How una dey? Dis na di top tori for today, 25 April, 2018.

Senate don close work early to go visit Dino Melaye

Nigerian Senate on Wednesday close work early so dat lawmakers go go visit dia colleague, Dino Melaye wey dey hospital.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu na im move motion say make dem adjourn so dat dem go go search for di senator.

Pawpaw leaf and oda local medicine wey fit treat malaria

World Health Organization don warn say di fight against malaria don match break for di first time inside 10 years. Dem say to beat malaria, more money and more ideas for di prevention and treatment dey needed.

One of such idea wey pipo don mention as cheap and say e dey work, na di use of local herbs to treat malaria.

Danish husband na im kill Nigerian wife and pikin - Lagos Attorney General

Lagos State goment say everi-everi don ready to carry one Danish man - Peter Nielsen go court on top say e kill im Nigerian wife-Zainab and three-year-old daughter-Petra for Banana Island area, Ikoyi on 5 April 2018.

For statement wey di Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice- Adeniji Kazeem carri come out, e say forensic investigation wey dem do on top di mata don prove say na di man kill dem.

Health workers strike: Goment hospitals don dey discharge patients

One week afta health workers for Nigeria begin dey strike, patients wey dey for goment hospital don dey cry because hospitals no dey give dem service as dem suppose.

Chukwudi Kalu wey talk to BBC News Pidgin for Randell General Hospital Surulere, Lagos, say im dey get very serious cough wey make am come hospital, but since three days dem neva still treat am.

Benue church attack: Di tin dey satanic - Buhari

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don condemn di attack wey happen for one Catholic church inside Benue. Im describe di attack as wicked and satanic.

On Tuesday, suspected herdsmen attack one catholic church kill 16 pipo - two priests and 14 worshippers.

US rapper Meek Mill don comot prison

Meek Mill don comot from prison - five months after dem sentence am for breaking di conditions of im probation.

Di 30-year-old binn don chop two and four years for inside prison but court grant am bail due to di "credibility" concerns of a witness

How salacious Salah sama Roma

No be today, na since di season start Mo Salah don dey score goal upon goal. And e do am again Tuesday night for Champions League semi-final match.

Di Liverpool striker wey dem just give crown as PFA Player of di Year score two goals, create anoda two for im team mates as Liverpool yeye dia opponents Roma.

Di Egyptian international don score 43 goals dis season now and na only di second time wey any team go score five goals for semi-final match.