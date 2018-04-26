Pipo for Benue north central Nigeria no carry happy mind enter new year 2018 because of how herdsmen attack kill about 20 pipo on New year's eve.

But e be like say wetin pipo cry and shout on top di new eve attack no change anytin as communities for Benue State still dey suffer attack and bury more pipo even afta then.

Di one wey happen April 24 wen suspected Fulani herdsmen kill two catholic priests and 13 worshippers for Ayar-Mbalom community for Gwer East Local Government Area.

Na at least 218 pipo don die inside kill kill since afta herdsmen attack kill about 20 pipo on New year's eve, according to wetin BBC News Pidgin don find out.

Guma and Logo towns na im get di highest number of pipo wey die, according to Benue State Governor.

How many die between Jan & Apr 25, 2018

January, 2018: Na at least 31 die for different Benue communities.

S/NDATE NUMBER OF PIPO WEY DON DIE PLACE

1January 6 16 Logo

2January 6 7 Guma

3January 18 6 Guma/Logo/Okpukwu

4January 25 2 Guma

February, 2018: Na at least 13 die for different Benue communities.

S/NDATE NUMBER OF PIPO WEY DON DIE PLACE

1February 46 Guma

2February 52 Guma

3February 93 Anyii, Logo

4February 122 Kasseyo, Guma

March, 2018: Na at least 41 die for different Benue communities.

S/NDATE NUMBER OF PIPO WEY DON DIE PLACE

1March 5 5 Umenge, Guma

2March 5 26 Okpokwu

3March 15 3 Guma

4March 26 5 Agatu, Guma

5March 22 2 Guma

April, 2018: Na at least 133 die for different Benue communities.

S/NDATE NUMBER OF PIPO WEY DON DIE PLACE

1April 5 10 Gwer west

2April 10 Gwer west

3April 10 Ukum/Logo

4April 12 41 Ukum/Logo

5April 16 4 Logo

6April 17 2 Logo

7April 19 19 Gwer East

8April 21 22 Guma

9 April 24 15 Gwer East

Dis informate na from di office of di press secretary to Benue State Governor Terve Akase, and government security.

President Muhammadu Buhari describe di April 24 attack as satanic, say dem go find di pipo wey do am, and make dem pay.

For statement wey di Special Adviser to di President on media and publicity Femi Adesina release, di president tell di goment and pipo of Benue State sorry.

But di sorry go stop di attack dem? Na one of di many kwesion pipo dey ask on top dis wahala.