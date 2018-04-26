Benue herdsmen attacks don kill 218 po between Jan 1 & Apr 25, 2018
Pipo for Benue north central Nigeria no carry happy mind enter new year 2018 because of how herdsmen attack kill about 20 pipo on New year's eve.
But e be like say wetin pipo cry and shout on top di new eve attack no change anytin as communities for Benue State still dey suffer attack and bury more pipo even afta then.
Di one wey happen April 24 wen suspected Fulani herdsmen kill two catholic priests and 13 worshippers for Ayar-Mbalom community for Gwer East Local Government Area.
Na at least 218 pipo don die inside kill kill since afta herdsmen attack kill about 20 pipo on New year's eve, according to wetin BBC News Pidgin don find out.
Guma and Logo towns na im get di highest number of pipo wey die, according to Benue State Governor.
How many die between Jan & Apr 25, 2018
January, 2018: Na at least 31 die for different Benue communities.
S/NDATE NUMBER OF PIPO WEY DON DIE PLACE
1January 6 16 Logo
2January 6 7 Guma
3January 18 6 Guma/Logo/Okpukwu
4January 25 2 Guma
February, 2018: Na at least 13 die for different Benue communities.
S/NDATE NUMBER OF PIPO WEY DON DIE PLACE
1February 46 Guma
2February 52 Guma
3February 93 Anyii, Logo
4February 122 Kasseyo, Guma
March, 2018: Na at least 41 die for different Benue communities.
S/NDATE NUMBER OF PIPO WEY DON DIE PLACE
1March 5 5 Umenge, Guma
2March 5 26 Okpokwu
3March 15 3 Guma
4March 26 5 Agatu, Guma
5March 22 2 Guma
April, 2018: Na at least 133 die for different Benue communities.
S/NDATE NUMBER OF PIPO WEY DON DIE PLACE
1April 5 10 Gwer west
2April 10 Gwer west
3April 10 Ukum/Logo
4April 12 41 Ukum/Logo
5April 16 4 Logo
6April 17 2 Logo
7April 19 19 Gwer East
8April 21 22 Guma
9 April 24 15 Gwer East
Dis informate na from di office of di press secretary to Benue State Governor Terve Akase, and government security.
President Muhammadu Buhari describe di April 24 attack as satanic, say dem go find di pipo wey do am, and make dem pay.
For statement wey di Special Adviser to di President on media and publicity Femi Adesina release, di president tell di goment and pipo of Benue State sorry.
But di sorry go stop di attack dem? Na one of di many kwesion pipo dey ask on top dis wahala.