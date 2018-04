Image copyright @HQNigerianArmy Image example Sambisa forest na di bigest place for Borno State where Boko Haram dey operate

Nigeria Army on Thursday say dem stop anoda attack wey dey like wetin Boko Haram fit do for Maiduguri.

Tori land on Thursday evening say shooting bin dey around Giwa barracks for Maiduguri, Borno State north east Nigeria.

Police confam give BBC say shooting dey happen for di area, di time wey we write dis tori.

Maiduguri na one of di towns wey don suffer plenti Boko Haram attacks since 2010.