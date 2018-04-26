Anti-corruption police dey hold billionaire on top Togo connect

Image copyright Getty Images

Anti-corruption police for France don gbab billionaire Vincent Bollore for di second day sake of how im company epp two African presidents win election so im go get business connect.

Investigators dey torchlight claim claim say im Havas advertising agency collect tintini moni for di advice wey dem give Guinea President Alpha Condé and Togo President Faure Gnassingbé di time wey dem dey run dia election.

Tori be say because of dat, anoda Mr Bollore company, Africa Logistics chop correct contract to operate ports for Conakry and Lome.

All di pipo wey dem nack dis accuse don deny am.

Tori pipo AFP report say On Wednesday, investigators decide say dem go still hold Mr Bollores and two senior ogas for anoda day.