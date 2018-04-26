Image example Tanzania pipo no come out do protest for fear say Police go beat dem like dog

Streets for Tanzania commercial capital Dar es Salaam empty after police threaten to beat protesters like "dog wey don loss"

Demonstrations wey pipo for Tanzania bin dey plan on top social media against President John Magufuli no happen after di kontri top police oga draw ear give citizens not to try anytin on Thursday.

City of Dodoma police chief Gilles Muroto talk yesterday say: "Di pipo wey dey plan to do protest tomorrow go suffer well-well... dem go chop beating like say dem be dog wey loss."

Seven pipo from north-eastern city of Arusha don already dey police net for di planning of di national protests.

Organisers of di demonstration dey accuse President John Magufuli say im be dictator, and im goment of three years no dey allow opposition talk dia mind.

For February, one student die from stray bullet when police dey try scatter protestors.

Image example BBC tori pesin Sammy Awami wey dey ground take dis foto we show how Dar es Salaam empty, di same place wia pipo bin don plan to gada today to do protest.

Britain and di US warn dia kontri pipo for Tanzania say make dem careful as police fit use "tear gas and live ammunition".

For Africa, make goment dey use fear-fear take block demonstrations of ordinary citizens common well-well.

E no too tay when protest wey one Nigerian musician Innocent 'Tuface' Idibia bin plan to do during Goodluck Jonathan goment, no happen after di goment draw ear give everybodi say army present for dia to teach dem to dey hear word.