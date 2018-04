Image copyright National Assembly Image example Senator Foster Ogola say im get Mastersof Arts in Christian Leadership sef

Nigeria Senator Foster Ogola, wey dem accuse say e no go di university wey im claim to do Phd, say na lie.

Di National Universities Commission of Nigeria wey be di pipo wey dey torchlight universities, bin talk say di Gospel Missionary Foundation Christian University wey di senator say im go school, dem no approve am.

But di senator wey talk to BBC Pidgin say di accuse dey "politically motivated to make sure say im no contest election for 2019."

Deputy executive secretary of di NUC, Chiedu Mafiana tell local tori pipo Premium Times say di NUC no know di university: "If we say di university we no know am for Nigeria, e mean say di certificate dem say dem issue to am no dey exist," Mafiana talk.

Senator Foster Ogola wey dey represent Bayelsa West Senatorial District follow add say no mata wetin di NUC talk, im certificate na ogbonge one and im get am incase dem ready for court mata.

"Difference dey between fake certificate and forged certificate, di university don talk say dem no know me?

"Di university don talk say I no be dia student? Na dat time dem fit say my certificate for Master of Arts in Christian Leadership and Phd in Christian Leadership dey fake."

Dis Gospel Missionary Foundation Christian University no dey di website of di National Universities Commission of Nigeria and wen BBC Pidgin search for dem online, we no see any website or address.