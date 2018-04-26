Image copyright SHIRAZ CHAKERA

Senators for Nigeria National Assembly don raise motion to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

Di senators say di president no collect approval from lawmakers before e buy aircraft from United States.

Na senator Matthew Uroghide bring di mata and senator Chukwuka Utazi second am.

Before sef, House of Representatives members vex say di president no get approval before e spend $462m public money wey im use to buy jets for military and dat kain tin dey against constitution.

Di lawmakers vex as soon as Speaker Yakubu Dogara read letter wey come from Buhari, where im inform di House say di money wey im spend, im bin dey "expect approval" by di National Assembly.

Buhari dey buy 12 Tucano aircraft from di US with di money and di planes suppose come by 2020.

Members for di House say di letter na "wetin im think later", as im done already spend di money.