Court order Ghana fire service to pay women dem sack because dem get belle

Image copyright Ghana National Fire Service Image example Di two women accuse Ghana National fire service say dey treat dem bad because dem be women

One High court for Accra don order Ghana Fire Service to pay 100,000 cedis as compensation to two female workers wey dem sack because dem carry belle within three years afta dem get di work.

Justice Anthony Yeboah also order di fire service to give work back to di two women and pay dem all di money wey suppose be dia own during di period wey di service sack dem.

Di service bin claim say di two ladies go against di regulation 33(6) of di condition of service inside Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

According to di regulation 33(6): "Dem no go sack female worker because she get belle but make she don serve di first three years."

Dis one mean say female worker no go get belle until afta three years wey dey employ dem.

For 2014, di Fire Service sack Grace Fosu and Thelma Hammond afta dem find out say di two dey pregnant within di first three years afta dem join GNFS.

Di two of dem accuse di service say dey treat dem anyhow because dem be women.

Dem carry di mata go Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice and later to Human Rights Court.

For di judgment wey court give, dem say wetin di Fire Service do to dis two women na ojoro and dem no respect dia right as human being too.