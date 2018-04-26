Today Tori: Dino dey tweet from hospital bed, Police IG bone Senate and 'How I take stop masturbation'

How una dey? Dis na di top tori for today, 26 April, 2018.

Image copyright @PoliceNG Image example Di police oga follow President Buhari go Bauchi State for official visit

Nigeria Police oga go Bauchi while Senate dey wait am for Abuja

Nigerian senators don para for Inspector General of Police Idris Ibrahim afta im no show for senate to ansa quesion on top security mata plus Senator Dino Melaye wahala.

Di senate bin invite di IGP make im appear before dem on Thursday, but im waka follow President Muhammadu Buhari enta Bauchi State and send im deputy to represent am.

But senate No gree allow im deputy to talk to dem.

BBC Pidgin Minute

Benue: Herdsmen don kill 226 pipo between January and April - Goment

Image copyright Terver Akase

Information wey come from di office of di press secretary to Benue State Governor Terve Akase and security show say suspected herdsmen don kill 226 pipo between January and April for Benue.

Figures wey BBC pidgin gada from di Benue State goment, show say na Guma and Logo towns na im get di highest number of pipo wey die.

Dino Melaye dey tweet from hospital bed

Image copyright Twittter/dino_melaye Image example Police say di senator surrender imsef give dem afta dem go block im house

Senator Dino Melaye wey dey 'under arrest' for inside hospital still dey give correct update of wetin dey happen to am from im 'Hospijail.'

E bin land for hospital afta e try to jump out from police van wey dey carri am go Lokoja, Kogi state afta dem arrest am for Abuja.

Senator wey dem say im certificate no correct say na lie

Image copyright National Assembly Image example Senator Foster Ogola say im get Mastersof Arts in Christian Leadership sef

Nigeria Senator Foster Ogola, wey dem accuse say e no go di university wey im claim to do Phd, say na lie.

Di senator tell BBC Pidgin say di accuse dey "politically motivated plus dem wan make sure say im no contest election for 2019."

How I take stop masturbation for one year

Image copyright Rebecca Hendin/BBC Three Image example Pesin fit stop to look porn and masturbation

One writer wey im no want make pipo sabi im say say im don dey like 13 months witout masturbation. E say e no dey easy for am shall but e life don beta.

According to am: "E dey surprise me di good tin wey don do me as I no dey masturbate. I stop for weeks, sometimes months, many times wen I dey twenty years dem. And no be only me. Million pipo (mostly but no be only men) for di world dey join "NoFap" - wey be waka wey dey ginger pipo to stop porn and masturbation."

Court order Ghana fire service to pay women dem sack because dem get belle

Image copyright Ghana National Fire Service Image example Di two women accuse Ghana National fire service say dey treat dem bad because dem be women

High court for Accra don order Ghana Fire Service to pay 100,000 cedis as compensation to two female workers wey dem sack because dem carry belle within three years afta dem get di work.

Justice Anthony Yeboah also order di fire service to give work back to di two women and pay dem all di money wey suppose be dia own during di period wey di service sack dem.

Di court say wetin di Fire Service do to dis two women na ojoro and dem no respect dia right as human being too.

William go be im brother best man for royal wedding

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Prince Harry go marry Meghan Markle on 19 May for Windsor

Kensington Palace don announce say Prince Harry don ask im brother Prince William to be im best man for im wedding to Meghan Markle wey dem wan do for St George's Chapel, Windsor, on 19 May.

Prince Harry na im be di Duke of Cambridge best man for im wedding to Kate Middleton for 2011.

Cameroon: military court declare Mancho Bibixy, odas guilty for terrorism, revolution

Image example Mancho Bibixy (left) for court

Military court don declare Mancho Bibixy and six odas guilty for terrorism, rebellion and hostility against state and afta, adjourn de case again for May 8.

For some oda offence dem, court free Tsi Conrad, Tha Emile Agwe, Tangwa Maloin Tangwa, Azelecha Martin, Guingah Valentine, Kambeh and Junoir Thomas Awahro and Mancho Bibixy from acts for civil war and assassination for seka say proof no dey.

Joshua wan 'see money first' to fight Wilder

Image copyright Jordan Mansfield Image example 'Show me di money'

Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn wan "see money first" before im go gree for Deontay Wilder $50m (£35.9m) unification fight offer.

American heavyweight Wilder bin post video for Twitter dey tell di WBO, IBF and WBA titles holder Joshua say im go accept di fight for $50m.

But Hearn say im go need convince am say di money "dey" before im go gree for di fight "wey fit be for London or Vegas".