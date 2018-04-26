Image copyright @PoliceNG Image example Di police oga follow President Buhari go Bauchi State for official visit

Nigerian senators don para for Inspector General of Police Idris Ibrahim afta im no show for senate to ansa quesion on top security mata plus Senator Dino Melaye wahala.

Di senate bin invite di IGP make im appear before dem on Thursday, but im waka follow President Muhammadu Buhari enta Bauchi State.

But as e travel, e send im deputy but di senate refuse to allow am talk to dem.

Na di chairman, senate committee for police Abu Ibrahim announce say di IG no fit come.

As im announce am, na so di lawmakers provoke, say di IG no respect dem and di institution.

All di senators come agree say make di IG of police come ansa im quesion for Wednesday 2nd of May.