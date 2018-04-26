Dino Melaye dey tweet from hospital bed

Image copyright Twittter/dino_melaye Image example Police say di senator surrender imsef give dem afta dem go block im house

Senator Dino Melaye dey 'under arrest' for inside hospital and dey give correct update of wetin dey happen to am for im 'Hospijail.'

E bin enta hospital afta e bin try jump from police van wey dey move am go Lokoja for Kogi state afta dem arrest am for Abuja.

Senators bin close work early on Wednesday to go visit am for hospital, and Senator Shehu Sani talk say im no fit talk well and get bandage for neck.

Somehow e be like Dino still dey tweet wella, as e don give updates on top how dem dey treat am for di hospital.

Im tweets and questions wey comot

Senator Melaye release list of pipo wey im say police don arrest since Monday and stil dey detention.

Dis tweet talk say im dey Intensive Care Unit, for di Trauma section and e be like say na pesin help am post dis one.

Nigerians dey ask say how e dey tweet from Intensive care.

Anoda question.

Wetin follow be say dem no allow am to chop or see im lawyers and family for twenty four hours.

Pipo wan know why e jump from di van.