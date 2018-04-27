Image copyright NdaniTV Image example 'Simisola' na Simi second studio album of her career

Nigeria musician Simi career just dey go up evri day as her album 'Simisola' dey carry weight wit so many recognition.

Di singer wey her real name na Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye dey lead di females for Headies Award dis year, wey go happen May 5 2018 for Lagos.

Simi go battle with Tiwa Savage to win di Artiste of di year award.

Simi collect six nominations wit her hit song, Joromi, plus Best Recording of di Year category.

Other female artistes get three-three nominations each.

Beside Joromi, her song 'Gone for good', collect nomination for Best Vocal Performance (female)

All di categories wey dem nominate Simi for

Simi bin win Best Collaboration Headies award for di song 'soldier' wey she do with Falz for 2016 and Best Vocal Performance (Female) for 'Love don't care' for di same year.

But di 29-year-old X3M Records artist fit win more Headies awards dis year.

Best R&B/Pop album - Simisola

Best R&B single - Smile For Me

Artiste of di year - Simi

Album of di year - Simisola

Best recording of di year - Joromi

Best Vocal Perfomance (female) - Gone For Good

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie dey among five artise wey fit win African Artiste of di year

Five African artiste sef dey part of di pipo wey dem nominate to win African Artiste of di year for di Headies Award.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol, South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and South African female singer Vanessa Mdee go battle to win di African Artiste of di year award.