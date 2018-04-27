Herdsmen killing: Goment wan stop pipo to dey carry cow waka upandan
Nigeria's National Economic Council (NEC) dey tink weda e go beta to just stop how herdsmen dey carry dia cow waka upandan di kontri.
NEC na committee wey get di president, vice president, all governors, central bank govnor, some ministers and security ogas for Nigeria inside.
For di meeting wey dem do on Thursday 26 April, Ebonyi govnor, Dave Umahi, tok say dem go stop herdsment waka for five state wey plenti killing don happen.
Di states be Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna and Plateau.
Mr Umahi say govnors for di states go provide land wey pipo go use take do ranch.
E tok say NEC decide say na di best tin to do afta im submit report on farmers and herdsmen fight-fight to di council wey Vice President Yemi Osibanjo sidon as chairman.
Mr Umahi say di way tori pipo dey report di mata, competition for land wey no dey and how some pipo dey tiff cow dey among di reason why dis fight dey happen.