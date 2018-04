Dem no support media player for your device Many tins don happen for Acheru life since di first match wey im watch

Wen China Acheru watch im first football match for 1989 for Port Harcourt, e no even tink am say 999 oda matches dey do press up dey wait for am.

Acheru don go World Cup, Nations Cup, CAF Champions League and many odas all ova di world.

E mark di 1,000th match for wia im journey start for Port Harcourt and e tok say im neva ready to stop.