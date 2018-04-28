Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Operation Last Hold go last for four months.

Di Nigerian Army don arrest one Boko Haram suspect wey dem believe say dey behind most of di recent attacks for Benue State.

Dem gbab Aminu Yaminu wey im nickname na Tashaku on Friday for di capital Makurdi.

For statement wey Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Olabisi Ayeni, bring comot on Friday, e say di arrest na collabo work between soldiers of 707 Special Forces Brigade, Nigeria Police and di Department of State Services for Makurdi.

"Nigerian troops di main Boko Haram suspect wey im name na Aminu Yaminu... wey we believe plan most of di recent attacks for Benue State."

Di Army also say Aminu don already finish plan with im pipo for Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and Nasarawa States to launch one major attack ontop innocent citizens.

Finally, dem want make citizens dey come forward with information wey fit helep di Nigerian Army and oda security agencies so dat dem go fit catch criminal pipo on time.