Korle-Bu District Police for Ghana don gbab one woman wey beat her eight-year-old daughter die and secretly bury di body for one spot near Lavender Hill, Korle Gono, inside Accra.

Larteley Mensah wey be di 38-year-old mama beat her own pikin- Tani Sanni until she die.

She plus her her boyfriend- Ebenezer Annor, and one of her fellow tenant- Adorkor, later come hide go bury di dead bodi.

Local media reports say di small pikin suffer well-well for im own mama hand, she chop plenti beat because she no cover her vomit with sand wey her mama tell am to do.

Di eight-year-old bin don dey battle with chronic skin disease.

Report say Tani Sanni bin dey stay with her papa before but later move go stay with her mama afta her condition worse.

Her papa carry her go meet di mama with di hope say she go get beta care but no be wetin di papa think for mind na im come happen.

Di Korle Bu District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Theophilus J. Essilfie, say police receive informate about wetin happen from one pesin wey dey stay near di woman.

Dem come rush go arrest Larteley for where she dey stay for Korle Gono three days afta police get di info.

Wen dem arrest her, she come lead police go di Korle Gono Beach and show dem di exact place where she bury di dead body of her daughter.

Theophilus Esilfie say dem don dey look for di two pipo-Annor and Adorkor wey help di mama to hide go bury di pikin.

Dem don dey ready to carry Larteley Mensah go court.