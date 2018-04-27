Image copyright Getty Images

Di Church of Satan don chook mouth put for di killing of plenti pipo for Benue State.

Dem talk say wetin Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari talk for di killing of 16 pipo for Catholic Church for Benue State on Tuesday dey "ignorant and stupid."

Buhari for statement wey di Special Adviser to di President on media and publicity Femi Adesina release, talk say, "dis latest attack on innocent pipo na very bad tin. To violate place of worship, kill priests and worshippers na evil and satanic tin, and e dey clear say dem wan cause religious katakata and make communities jam dia head wey go cause bloodshed."

This latest assault on innocent persons is particularly despicable. Violating a place of worship, killing priests and worshippers is not only vile, evil and satanic, it is clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 24, 2018

Di group talk say na di two religion wey comot from Abraham (Islam and Christianity) get problem, so dem no fit come put di wahala for Satan head.

President Buhari is ignorant. Infighting between two different Abrahamic religions is just that, theists killing theists. It has nothing to do with us or Satanism - a life cherishing atheistic religion. Shame on the media for furthering this superstitious nonsense. https://t.co/uLexUUui06 — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) April 26, 2018

Di group bin don talk before say dem believe in di separation of Church and State.

But dem put mouth for dis talk on top dia belief say Satan na beta role model figure.

And e be like dem don already pick some Nigerian fans with dem talk.

About time i joined y'all. Where do I sign up? — Thå Rëv (@4Qhen) April 27, 2018

WHERE CAN U FIND THIS CHURCH PLEASE — NIGERIA MY ASS (@ass_nigeria) April 26, 2018

But this is the truth, the killings has nothing to do with the devil but the gross ineptitude of the so called leader. — Rocky Amartey (@rockyamartey) April 26, 2018

I never knew I'd say this but @ChurchofSatan is right about this "ignorance". Our "Jon Snow" president - knows nothing and is never aware — Chimene Okere (@menellito) April 26, 2018

The Church of Satan bin start for 1966 by Anton Szandor LaVey.

Dem no believe in religion weda Christianity or Islam, or who dem talk say Satan be.

But dem dey see am as good role model for pride and freedom. Also freedom to be yourself.