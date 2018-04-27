Benue Killing: Church of Satan don reply President Buhari
Di Church of Satan don chook mouth put for di killing of plenti pipo for Benue State.
Dem talk say wetin Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari talk for di killing of 16 pipo for Catholic Church for Benue State on Tuesday dey "ignorant and stupid."
Buhari for statement wey di Special Adviser to di President on media and publicity Femi Adesina release, talk say, "dis latest attack on innocent pipo na very bad tin. To violate place of worship, kill priests and worshippers na evil and satanic tin, and e dey clear say dem wan cause religious katakata and make communities jam dia head wey go cause bloodshed."
Di group talk say na di two religion wey comot from Abraham (Islam and Christianity) get problem, so dem no fit come put di wahala for Satan head.
Di group bin don talk before say dem believe in di separation of Church and State.
But dem put mouth for dis talk on top dia belief say Satan na beta role model figure.
And e be like dem don already pick some Nigerian fans with dem talk.
The Church of Satan bin start for 1966 by Anton Szandor LaVey.
Dem no believe in religion weda Christianity or Islam, or who dem talk say Satan be.
But dem dey see am as good role model for pride and freedom. Also freedom to be yourself.