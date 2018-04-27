Ghana Christian MPs fight LGBTQ legalisation

Image copyright JOSEPH OPOKU GAKPO

Christian Parliamentarians for Ghana dey condemn attempts by former colonialists wan help legalise LGBTQ for di country.

Members of di Parliamentary Christian Fellowship say make President Akufo-Addo no fall for di international pressure den accept lesbian, Gay, Bisexual den Transgender practices (LGBT).

Dis call dey come after United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Theresa May, describe anti-gay laws as "outdated" den reveal say dem go help commonwealth countries legalise homosexuality.

President of di Parliamentary Christian Fellowship, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah indicate for statement inside say "di president for look sharp den reject everything dem wan take entice am, juicy promises den pressures from di west sake of LGBTQ rights."

Di MPs make dema stand clear say dem dey against homosexual rights so make di president no try forward some bill for consideration for parliament saf.

Even though some African countries accept gay rights, up to about 36 Commonwealth countries still dey opposed to same sex relations.