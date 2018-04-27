Homepage
Accessibility links
Waka go wetin de inside
Help to enter
News
Sport
Weather
Radio
Arts
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
News Pidgin
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular
Quiz of di Week - BBC Pidgin
27 April 2018
Share dis with Facebook
Share dis with Twitter
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Email
Share
Share dis with
Facebook
Share dis with Facebook
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
WhatsApp
Share dis with WhatsApp
Twitter
Share dis with Twitter
Email
Share dis with Email
Copy dis link
https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/tori-43930410
Read oda things we concern sharing
Close share panel
Click to see content: pidgin_tori_quiz_march_27
Topics Wey Dem Resemble
Africa
Share dis tori
E wan begin to share
Facebook
Messenger
Messenger
WhatsApp
Twitter
Email
Go back on top
Top tori
Ghana Christian MPs fight LGBTQ legalisation
Audio
BBC Pidgin Minute
Video
You go wan make President Buhari resign?
Anglophone crisis: Weti Catholic church fit do for bring solution?
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular