Image copyright @INECNIGERIA Image example Di verification exercise happen jejely.

Di senator dey represent Kogi West senatorial district and im pipo bin don sign petition say make dem recall am from di senate.Di join bodi ontop election mata for Nigeria, INEC don declare say di number of pipo wey sign say make dem comot Senator Dino Melaye from senate wey dem verify no get mouth.

INEC carry out exercise on 28 April 2018 to chook eye and also confam di number of pipo wey bin sign say make dem recall di senator.

But out of di 189,870 pipo wey bin sign di petition to recall di senator, on Saturday na only 18,742 wey represent 5.34% of di original number nai INEC fit confam.

Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti wey be di declaration officer for di exercise say e no go work.

"I Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti confam say di information to verify di signatures ontop di petition to recall Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District happen on di 28 of April 2018."

"Di signature dem wey we confam na 5.34% inside di total number of registered voters for di constituency and therefore e no make wetin law talk to do referendum." Na so im talk.

On Saturday verification exercise happen months afta dem submit petition to recall Senator Melaye to INEC because say di senator too file im own lawsuit dem to drag di mata.