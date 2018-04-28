Image copyright @inecnigeria Image example INEC say dem suppose do di verification from 8am go reach 2pm

Di election bodi for Nigeria, di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) say di verification exercise for di recall of Senator Dino Melaye wey dey represent Kogi West Senatorial district, dey go on jejely.

Di oga for voters education and publicity for INEC inside Kogi State, Ahmed Bagudu Biambo tell BBC say di process dey peaceful, open and no wayo inside and dem no get any palava for anywhere.

E say na since yesterday dem transfer di materials wey dem go use give all personnel wey go do di verification.

For social media, some pipo bin dey complain say names of pipo wey don die plus those wey no send di mata na im dey di register wey dem sign for di recall of Dino Melaye.

But oga Bagudu say all dis complain na im make dem dey do dis verification. E say "anybodi wey no bin sign for di recall no suppose come here."

"If you claim say you dey among pipo wey sign di petition, we go ask for your permanent voters card wen you come, we go come use di card reader to verify weda na you get di card , den we go verify you," im talk.

Image copyright @inecnigeria Image example Some pictures for social media say many pipo no come out for di verification on Saturday

Im also add say di senatorial district wey Dino dey represent get total of 560 polling centres but nobody sign petition for recall inside eight of di centre, so na only 552 di verification exercise dey go on.

E say normally di exercise suppose to be from 8am to 2pm, except if those wey sign di petition still dey on queue wen dem suppose close, den dem go continue.

Last year, some pipo from Dino Melaye constituency write go give INEC say dem wan recall dia senator.