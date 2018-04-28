Zimbabwe wan give pipo license to grow marijuana

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Before na crime to carry or use weed for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe goment don make am dey legal to produce weed for health and scientific purpose inside di kontri.

Before now, e dey against di law to grow, carry or use igbo inside di kontri. Any pesin wey dem catch fit face up to 12 years for prison.

But now di goment talk say, pipo for di kontri go fit apply for licence to grow di plant for medical and research reason.

Di five-year licence wey dem go fit re-new afta e expire, go allow growers to own, transport and sell fresh and dry marijuana plus also marijuana oil.

Dis one don make Zimbabwe di second African kontri to do so afta Lesotho give di first licenses to grow di plant legally last year.

Di goment of Zimbabwe go give five year license to pesin or company wey wan grow Marijuana for health and science reason

Health Minister for Zimbabwe - David Parirenyatwa publish di new law wey go allow pipo and any company to fit get di permission to grow marijuana wey dem dey call mbanje or dagga for di kontri.

Di application to get di license need to include plan of di site where di pesin wan grow di plant, quantity wey di pesin wan produce and sell, plus di period wey e wan produce am.

Di law say goment fit refuse to give di license if "peace officer, or competent authority or di United Nations" get information say di pesin dey carry di weed go anoda place or dey grow am for anoda illegal use.