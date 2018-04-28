Shatta Wale wan relocate to Nigeria?

Image copyright CHARLES NII ARMAH MENSAH/FACEBOOK Image example Shatta Wale talk dey always dey pipo mouth

E dey possible say Ghana dancehall artiste Shatta Wale wan leave im base relocate to Nigeria?

Well, if na to look wetin im talk for twitter to know wetin go happen next, den maybe di musician dey think am.

Skip Twitter post by @shattawalegh a taya for GH ade go stay Naija..ahhhba.!!!! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) April 27, 2018

No how wey im go talk dat kain tin wey pipo no go chook mouth put.

Skip Twitter post by @LCHAPO8 Hahaha now u wan run in the lions dan right? Oya move make we see some space🤣🤣 — ÉL CHAPO 🇬🇭🇸🇳™️ (@LCHAPO8) April 27, 2018

E be like dem no go miss am.

Dis Nigerian wan roll carpet welcome am.

Skip Twitter post by @SheLovesArtemis Please come. Ghana is boring anyway and it won’t hurt to have you here 🤗 — Bebe🔱 (@SheLovesArtemis) April 27, 2018

Den dis:

Skip Twitter post by @ashongmicheal20 And you think they will accept you..after dissing Wizkid??..

My brother u better go to Togo for counseling — ashong micheal paa (@ashongmicheal20) April 27, 2018

Shatta Wale bin don talk before say Nigerian musician Wizkid no dey extraordinary, wey come make fans of Wizkid to attack am for social media.

If true true Shatta Wale wan relocate come Nigeria, na to tanda, grab pop-corn den observe di drama wey go happen.