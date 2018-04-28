Shatta Wale wan relocate to Nigeria?
- 28 April 2018
E dey possible say Ghana dancehall artiste Shatta Wale wan leave im base relocate to Nigeria?
Well, if na to look wetin im talk for twitter to know wetin go happen next, den maybe di musician dey think am.
a taya for GH ade go stay Naija..ahhhba.!!!!— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) April 27, 2018
End of Twitter post by @shattawalegh
No how wey im go talk dat kain tin wey pipo no go chook mouth put.
Hahaha now u wan run in the lions dan right? Oya move make we see some space🤣🤣— ÉL CHAPO 🇬🇭🇸🇳™️ (@LCHAPO8) April 27, 2018
End of Twitter post by @LCHAPO8
E be like dem no go miss am.
Do we look like we care? pic.twitter.com/AwBOssqIMl— Negga_cue (@Cue_jnr) April 27, 2018
End of Twitter post by @Cue_jnr
Dis Nigerian wan roll carpet welcome am.
Please come. Ghana is boring anyway and it won’t hurt to have you here 🤗— Bebe🔱 (@SheLovesArtemis) April 27, 2018
End of Twitter post by @SheLovesArtemis
Den dis:
And you think they will accept you..after dissing Wizkid??..— ashong micheal paa (@ashongmicheal20) April 27, 2018
My brother u better go to Togo for counseling
End of Twitter post by @ashongmicheal20
Shatta Wale bin don talk before say Nigerian musician Wizkid no dey extraordinary, wey come make fans of Wizkid to attack am for social media.
If true true Shatta Wale wan relocate come Nigeria, na to tanda, grab pop-corn den observe di drama wey go happen.