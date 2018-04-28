Shatta Wale wan relocate to Nigeria?

  • 28 April 2018
Shatta Wale Image copyright CHARLES NII ARMAH MENSAH/FACEBOOK
Image example Shatta Wale talk dey always dey pipo mouth

E dey possible say Ghana dancehall artiste Shatta Wale wan leave im base relocate to Nigeria?

Well, if na to look wetin im talk for twitter to know wetin go happen next, den maybe di musician dey think am.

No how wey im go talk dat kain tin wey pipo no go chook mouth put.

E be like dem no go miss am.

Dis Nigerian wan roll carpet welcome am.

Den dis:

Shatta Wale bin don talk before say Nigerian musician Wizkid no dey extraordinary, wey come make fans of Wizkid to attack am for social media.

If true true Shatta Wale wan relocate come Nigeria, na to tanda, grab pop-corn den observe di drama wey go happen.

