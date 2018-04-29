Image copyright Getty Images

National leader of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu don tok say di problem di kontri dey face na say pipo no understand say Nigerians dey suffer.

Mr Tinubu tok am wen im dey launch book wey dem write to honour Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Illiasu Bashar for Birnin-Kebbi.

Di chieftain say na dis kain tin dey divide di kontri and dey make pipo quarrel dia sef.

E say pipo wey wan divide di kontri suppose understand say pipo go still continue to live togeda even afta goment end.

Mr Tinubu say pipo suppose to dey preach peace, tribal war no suppose dey and pipo suppose to dey share.