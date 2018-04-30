Tins wey President Buhari and Donald Trump wan talk about

Image copyright REUTERS/GETTY IMAGES Image example President Trump bin call African kontries 'shithole'

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari go meet US President Donald Trump for Washington on Monday. Di two heads of states dey expected to discuss economy mata and security.

Afta im meeting with President Trump, presido Buhari go meet with bizness dem wey specialize for agriculture and also do talk-talk wit senior Nigerian goment officials and big oga dem of major US transport companies.

Pictures as Buhari take land U.S

